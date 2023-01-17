Deputies: YouTuber arrested in Pebble Beach on public intoxication and kicking a deputy

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KION-TV): On Sunday night, The Monterey County Sheriff's Office arrested 37-year-old Corey Struve-Talbott on multiple charges, including public intoxication and resisting arrest.

Struve-Talbott is a known YouTube influencer whose channel Trav and Cor has over six million subscribers.

Deputies got called to the 1500 block of Palmerio Way in Pebble Beach to reports of intoxicated parties in an argument around 10:18 p.m.

The Sheriff's Office said security tried to escort Struve-Talbott back to her room. She would not comply with security, and deputies got called to the scene.

Deputies arrived and attempted to assist security in escorting Struve-Talbott back to her room. She was uncooperative with deputies and security.

The Sheriff's Office said that as deputies attempted to arrest Struve-Talbott, she kicked at one of the deputies.

Struve-Talbott was arrested on charges of public intoxication, resisting arrest, pedestrian on the roadway, and battery on a peace officer.

In a report covered by TMZ, Struve-Talbott alleges that she was slammed to the floor in handcuffs without her Miranda Rights being read to her by deputies. She also claims to have suffered shoulder, arm, and face injuries during the incident.

We asked the Sheriff's Office about the TMZ article. The Sheriff's Office said they would not comment on her claims stated in TMZ and will let the legal process play out in court.

However, the Sheriff's Office did explain that Miranda Rights only apply when you are in custody and are being questioned about your charges.