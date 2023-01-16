UN envoy encouraged by intensified efforts to end Yemen war

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Yemen says he is encouraged by intensified regional and international diplomatic activity to end the country’s eight-year conflict. He urged the warring parties Monday to work toward “a shared vision” with concrete steps to restore peace to the Arab world’s poorest nation. Hans Grundberg expressed appreciation for the diplomatic efforts by Saudi Arabia and Oman, telling the U.N. Security Council Monday, “We are witnessing a potential step change in the trajectory of this eight-year-conflict.” He said these ongoing efforts shouldn’t be wasted, and that demands “responsible actions” by Yemen’s internationally recognized government and Houthi rebels.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.