‘The Mandalorian’ season 3 trailer has arrived

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

The Mandalorian and Grogu are back in action.

On Monday night, Disney+ debuted the Season 3 trailer for “The Mandalorian,” dropping the highly anticipated first look during the NFL Super Wild Card matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In the trailer for the new season, set to debut March 1, the bounty hunter has reunited with his tiny companion, who shows off evidence of its ever-growing power in the preview.

The series, starring Pedro Pascal, will welcome new and returning directors in the new installment, with a lineup that includes Rick Famuyiwa, Rachel Morrison, Lee Isaac Chung, Carl Weathers, Peter Ramsey and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Watch the new trailer below:

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.