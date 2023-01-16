SPCA Monterey County to celebrate Betty White’s legacy with donation event in her honor

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- SPCA Monterey County is honoring the life of Betty White on Jan 17, for what would have been her 101st birthday.

They ask the public to donate in her honor.

We are honored to be a part of this annual celebration of Betty, whose love, humor, and compassion truly made a difference for pets and wildlife in Monterey County. She generously gave her time and talent to our fundraising efforts, and her spirit lives on everyday in the work we do at SPCA Monterey County. SPCA Monterey County

You can donate here.