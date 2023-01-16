SPCA Monterey County rescued more than twice of yearly average in January for phalaropes

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The SPCA Monterey County Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Center have rescued 17 Red Phalaropes this year. They usually average six rescues.

"The phalaropes are arriving weak, emaciated, cold, and lethargic," said SPCA Monterey. They have been found throughout the Monterey Peninsula from Marina to Big Sur, including Seaside, Monterey, Carmel and Pebble Beach.

SPCA Monterey County believes they are suffering from the recent storms.

"Red phalaropes are small pelagic shorebirds that spend most of their lives at sea," said SPCA Monterey County. "They weigh less than 2 oz and are approximately the size of a robin."

If you see one in distress gently, using a towel, place it in a box and bring it to SPCA Monterey. You can call them at 831-264-5427.