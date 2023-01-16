Shelter in place issued for south Santa Cruz County as they search for white Honda Odyssey

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office sent a shelter in place for White Road and Larkin Valley Road Monday.

The Sheriff's Office is investigating a crime in the area. Deputies said at 3 p.m., they were dispatched to the Mar Monte area of Highway 1 for reports of a shooting.

A victim self-transported to a local hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect ran from the scene.

Deputies believe the suspect and victim knew each other.

The Sheriff's Office says people should be on the lookout for a white Honda Odyssey with the plate number 6SOV814. Call 911 if you see the vehicle.