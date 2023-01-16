Skip to Content
News
By
Published 6:35 PM

President Biden to visit the Central Coast Thursday to survey storm damages

CBS

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)- The White House's Press Office said that President Joe Biden is planning a trip to the Central Coast Thursday, Jan. 19.

He will be traveling to areas of the Central Coast impacted by the recent extreme weather in California.

"The President will visit with first responders, state and local officials, and communities impacted by the devastation from recent storms, survey recovery efforts, and assess what additional Federal support is needed," said the White House's Press Office in a statement.

More details are to follow.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content