President Biden to visit the Central Coast Thursday to survey storm damages

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)- The White House's Press Office said that President Joe Biden is planning a trip to the Central Coast Thursday, Jan. 19.

He will be traveling to areas of the Central Coast impacted by the recent extreme weather in California.

"The President will visit with first responders, state and local officials, and communities impacted by the devastation from recent storms, survey recovery efforts, and assess what additional Federal support is needed," said the White House's Press Office in a statement.

More details are to follow.