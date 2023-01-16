President Biden to visit Santa Cruz and Santa Clara Counties on Thursday

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON JAN. 18 AT 1:47 PM: White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed during her press briefing that President Joe Biden will be visiting Santa Cruz and Santa Clara Counties on Thursday.

Jean-Pierre said that the President will meet with first responders, state and local officials, and survey recovery efforts.

The White House did confirm that California Gov. Gavin Newsom will be joining the President during his visit on Thursday.

ORIGINAL STORY

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)- The White House's Press Office said that President Joe Biden is planning a trip to the Central Coast Thursday, Jan. 19.

He will be traveling to areas of the Central Coast impacted by the recent extreme weather in California.

"The President will visit with first responders, state and local officials, and communities impacted by the devastation from recent storms, survey recovery efforts, and assess what additional Federal support is needed," said the White House's Press Office in a statement.

More details are to follow.