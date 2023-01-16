People living in San Ardo finding ways to cope without drinking water

SAN ARDO, CALIF. (KION-TV)- “It's bad because we can't use it like normally how we normally use it, you know because we can't brush our teeth or like to use it to cook.”

Jackie Garcia is one of many struggling with not being able to use the water in the city.

Amanda Espinoza is also feeling the water woes. She said it was untouchable when they were first warned about the water.

“It started off as just all of like the whole water in the town was not good to use at all,” Espinoza said. “Like for showering, for making food, or even washing your hands.”

The county Health Department says it’s done tests, and the drinking water in San Ardo tested positive for bacteria and e-coli.

Thanks to some of Amanda's mother's connections, the city wouldn’t be without essential needs.

“Like a lot of people know her,” Espinoza said. “So, they actually reached out to her to ask if she was interested in doing what we are doing today, like passing on food, passing out water for people and their children.”

The community has been grateful for this help from Espinoza and the volunteers.

“They've been really grateful, and hopefully they are because, you know, it's raining and some of some people are working, but some people are here volunteering their time when they can be home with their family, cooking dinner and other stuff,” Espinoza said.

Even county representatives, like Chris Lopez, have been here to help.

“Like, for example, I don't know if all people knew who he was because first I had to make sure that I knew that it was him,” Espinoza said. “But like everyone, I'm sure everyone is super thankful that they thought about such a small town.”

The county said it’s not confirmed that the flood waters caused this, but they will be vigilant with testing the waters.

The county also tells KION that as soon as they get results that the water is safe again, they will release the information to the San Ardo community as soon as possible.