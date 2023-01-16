Monterey County estimates as much as $80 million in storm damages

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- In its preliminary investigation report to the Governor's Office of Emergency Services, Monterey County says they have estimated at the most $80 million worth of damages suffered due to recent storms.

The County Department of Emergency Management estimates at least $30 million of damages has been done to public infrastructure. This estimate includes debris removal, emergency protective measures, roads and bridges, water control facilities, public buildings and equipment, public utilities, parks and recreation.

The county said $40 to $50 million in damages was done to the Agriculture Industry as well.