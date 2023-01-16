All evacuation warnings lifted for the City of Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Watsonville announced Monday that they had lifted al evacuation warnings in city limits.

The city wanted to remind people that the Monterey County Sheriff's Office still closed off access to Pajaro from Watsonville. It will remain closed until they lift the closure.

The County of Santa Cruz said they would begin demobilizing shelters and repopulate in the next few days.

Lastly, that winter is not over, and residents should stay prepared and alert for future storms.

There are still evacuation orders and warnings for the low-lying areas along the Pajaro River. There are also evacuation warnings for the areas along Beach Road and San Andreas Road.

