65-year-old gets 10 years for Portland robberies with replica gun

By FOX 12 Staff

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND Oregon (KPTV) — A 65-year-old man was sentenced on Friday to 10 years in prison for two Portland robberies in 2021, according to Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt.

Michael Dizer was convicted of robbing two businesses with a replica handgun on Sept. 5 and 7 in 2021.

On Sept. 5 2021, according to the DA’s office, Dizer entered the office of the Ambassador Restaurant & Lounge located on Northeast Sandy Boulevard and threatened an employee. He told the employee to open a safe holding cash and then load the money into bank bags. He took about $20,000.

Once finished, he told her to open a second safe in the office, but she told him that she didn’t know the combination.

Dizer told the employee she could call the police but needed to remain in the office until he left the restaurant.

Then, according to the DA’s office, on Sept. 7 2021, Dizer entered the New 715 Inn on Northeast Broadway Street.

He approached the counter and demanded money for his Rip ticket from an employee. The employee took his ticket and walked to the register. As she did, Dizer again brandished the replica handgun and said, “this is not worth your life.”

Dizer told her to give him money from the register, which he loaded into a bank bag.

He then instructed her to take money out of slot machines located in the business and put the money into bank bags. He took about $2,000 total from the New 715, according to the DA’s office.

On Sept. 9 2021, an employee from the Ambassador Restaurant & Lounge was given an anonymous tip that Dizer was the person who robbed their business.

After checking surveillance video footage, investigators learned that Dizer had made incriminating comments about the robberies to witnesses. He was eventually arrested and convicted by a jury.

He was sentenced Friday by a Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.