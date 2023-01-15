Police: Gas leak blast kills family of six in SW Pakistan

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Police say a gas leak explosion in southwest Pakistan has killed a family of six, including four children. Temperatures in the city of Quetta, Balochistan province, can drop to as low as minus 7 degrees Celsius (19 Fahrenheit) at night. Most households rely on gas cylinders for warmth because they don’t have access to mains gas. A husband, wife and their four children were killed late Saturday night in Quetta’s Satellite Town area when a family member tried to light a heater connected with a gas cylinder, police said.

