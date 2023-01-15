Moldova: Controlled detonations carried out on rocket debris

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Moldovan authorities say specialist teams have carried out “controlled detonations” of explosives that were discovered in parts of rocket debris found in a village near the country’s border with Ukraine. Moldova’s Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a statement that an on-site investigation turned up about 80 kilograms of explosives in the remains of the rocket discovered Saturday in the Briceni district village of Larga. Photographs posted on the ministry’s Facebook page Sunday show what appears to be a large cylindrical object loaded with white powder. The ministry has not said when the rocket was fired or who fired it but said it originated “from Russia’s air attacks on Ukraine.”

By CRISTIAN JARDAN and STEPHEN McGRATH Associated Press

