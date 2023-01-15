Biden to touch on voting rights in sermon celebrating MLK

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden is marking what would have been the 94th birthday of the late Martin Luther King with a Sunday sermon at Atlanta’s historic Ebenezer Baptist Church. The president is aiming to celebrate the civil rights leader’s legacy while also reviving the Biden administration’s call for sweeping voting rights legislation. Biden’s failure to win passage of a measure bolstering voting right protections is one of his biggest disappointments of his first two years in office. That tasks is even steeper now that Republicans control the House. Biden was invited to Ebenezer by the church’s senior pastor, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. Ebenezer is the church were King once preached.

