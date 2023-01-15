Australian Open Day One: Order of play and how to watch Rafael Nadal, Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek open their tournaments
By Issy Ronald, CNN
Last year’s champion, Rafael Nadal will open the men’s draw at the Australian Open, though he will play a deceptively difficult opponent in the first round in Britain’s Jack Draper.
In the women’s singles, the USA’s Coco Gauff will step out into the Rod Laver Arena first, playing the first match of the entire tournament when she faces the Czech Republic’s Katerina Siniakova.
There are plenty of Americans beginning their tournament on Monday with No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula playing Romania’s Jaqueline Cristian, No. 10 seed Madison Keys facing Russia’s Anna Blinkova, No. 16 seed Frances Tiafoe playing Germany’s Daniel Altmaier and Sofia Kenin taking on Belarus’ Victoria Azarenka.
World No. 1 Iga Swiatek also begins her tournament as she seeks to cement her status as the sport’s best and win her first ever Australian Open.
Rod Laver Arena
From 7pm ET
Katerina Siniakova v Coco Gauff (7)
Yue Yuan v Maria Sakkari (6)
Not before 10:30pm ET
Rafael Nadal (1) v Jack Draper
From 3am ET
Iga Swiatek (1) v Jule Niemeier
Marcos Giron v Daniil Medvedev (7)
Margaret Court Arena
From 7pm ET
Jessica Pegula (3) v Jaqueline Cristian
Hubert Hurkacz (10) v Pedro Martinez
Sofia Kenin v Victoria Azarenka (24)
From 3am ET
Stefanos Tsitsipas (3) v Quentin Halys
Madison Keys (10) v Anna Blinkova
John Cain Arena
From 7pm ET
Kyle Edmund v Jannik Sinner (15)
Alison van Uytvanck v Petra Kvitova (15)
Not before 3am ET
Vasek Pospisil v Felix Auger-Aliassime (6)
Kia Arena
From 7pm ET
Anna Kalinskaya v Danielle Collins (13)
Daniel Altmaier v Frances Tiafoe (16)
Not before 11pm ET
Cameron Norrie (11) v Luca van Assche
1573 Arena
From 7pm ET
Emma Raducanu v Tamara Korpatsch
Alex Molcan v Stan Wawrinka
How to watch
Here is how you can watch all the day’s tennis wherever you are:
Australia: Nine & Stan Sport
Brazil: ESPN International
Canada: TSN / RDS
Germany: Eurosport
Mexico: ESPN International
UK: Eurosport
US: ESPN, Tennis Channel
