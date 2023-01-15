Australian Open Day One: Order of play and how to watch Rafael Nadal, Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek open their tournaments

By Issy Ronald, CNN

Last year’s champion, Rafael Nadal will open the men’s draw at the Australian Open, though he will play a deceptively difficult opponent in the first round in Britain’s Jack Draper.

In the women’s singles, the USA’s Coco Gauff will step out into the Rod Laver Arena first, playing the first match of the entire tournament when she faces the Czech Republic’s Katerina Siniakova.

There are plenty of Americans beginning their tournament on Monday with No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula playing Romania’s Jaqueline Cristian, No. 10 seed Madison Keys facing Russia’s Anna Blinkova, No. 16 seed Frances Tiafoe playing Germany’s Daniel Altmaier and Sofia Kenin taking on Belarus’ Victoria Azarenka.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek also begins her tournament as she seeks to cement her status as the sport’s best and win her first ever Australian Open.

Rod Laver Arena

From 7pm ET

Katerina Siniakova v Coco Gauff (7)

Yue Yuan v Maria Sakkari (6)

Not before 10:30pm ET

Rafael Nadal (1) v Jack Draper

From 3am ET

Iga Swiatek (1) v Jule Niemeier

Marcos Giron v Daniil Medvedev (7)

Margaret Court Arena

From 7pm ET

Jessica Pegula (3) v Jaqueline Cristian

Hubert Hurkacz (10) v Pedro Martinez

Sofia Kenin v Victoria Azarenka (24)

From 3am ET

Stefanos Tsitsipas (3) v Quentin Halys

Madison Keys (10) v Anna Blinkova

John Cain Arena

From 7pm ET

Kyle Edmund v Jannik Sinner (15)

Alison van Uytvanck v Petra Kvitova (15)

Not before 3am ET

Vasek Pospisil v Felix Auger-Aliassime (6)

Kia Arena

From 7pm ET

Anna Kalinskaya v Danielle Collins (13)

Daniel Altmaier v Frances Tiafoe (16)

Not before 11pm ET

Cameron Norrie (11) v Luca van Assche

1573 Arena

From 7pm ET

Emma Raducanu v Tamara Korpatsch

Alex Molcan v Stan Wawrinka

How to watch

Here is how you can watch all the day’s tennis wherever you are:

Australia: Nine & Stan Sport

Brazil: ESPN International

Canada: TSN / RDS

Germany: Eurosport

Mexico: ESPN International

UK: Eurosport

US: ESPN, Tennis Channel

