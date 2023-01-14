Ukrainian officials report Russian missile attack on Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A series of explosions has rocked Kyiv and minutes later air raid sirens started to wail as an apparent missile attack on the Ukrainian capital was underway. The deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office said on Telegram that a missile attack on critical infrastructure in the capital was taking place on Saturday morning. Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said that “explosions were heard in Dniprovskyi district, left bank of Kyiv.” It wasn’t immediately clear whether the explosions were caused by the strikes or by air defense systems operating. The Ukrainian capital hasn’t been attacked since New Year’s night.

