Monterey County Health Dept. gives update on San Ardo Water System

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Saturday, the Monterey County Health gave an update on the San Ardo Water System.

Due to the recent rain, the water system has been impacted by floods and contamination has been found in the water.

Health leaders are advising people who live there to not use the water for drinking, food preparations, or brushing teeth. But people can still use the water for bathing and washing, should avoid getting the water in their mouths or open wounds.

The health department said anyone with concerns is asked to contact their doctor.

Health leaders said the water district is working on removing any contamination and multiple days of testing will be done to make sure any contamination has been removed.