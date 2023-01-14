Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel wins Miss Universe competition

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — R’Bonney Gabriel, a fashion designer, model and sewing instructor from Texas, has been crowned Miss Universe. The 71st Miss Universe Competition was held Saturday night in New Orleans. At the moment of the dramatic reveal of the winner, Gabriel closed her eyes and clasped hands with runner-up Miss Venezuela, Amanda Dudamel. Then she beamed after her name was announced. Thumping music rang out, and Gabriel was handed a bouquet of flowers, draped in the winner’s sash and crowned with a tiara. The second runner-up was Miss Dominican Republic, Andreina Martinez. Competition officials say Gabriel is the first Filipino American to win Miss USA.

