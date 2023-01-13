Wendy’s announces corporate revamp, possible job cuts

Wendy’s said Friday it’s planning a restructuring, including possible corporate layoffs, in an effort to speed decision-making and invest more in new restaurant development. The news comes just a week after rival McDonald’s announced a similar corporate reorganization. Dublin, Ohio-based Wendy’s said Friday it expects its full-year revenue will rise 10.5% to $2.1 billion in 2022. But Wendy’s President and CEO Todd Penegor said the company needs to focus more on global store growth and digital sales. He also wants Wendy’s to invest more in its fast-growing breakfast business.

