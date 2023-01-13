UK economy grows unexpectedly by 0.1% amid strong services

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. economy grew unexpectedly in November as the tight job market increased demand for employment services and soccer’s World Cup boosted hospitality. The Office for National Statistics says gross domestic product, the broadest measure of economic activity, increased 0.1% from the previous month. That beat the expectations of economists, who had forecast a 0.2% contraction. Despite the better-than-expected figures, the ONS says Friday that monthly GDP estimates should be treated with caution because they are more volatile than quarterly data.

