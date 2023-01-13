Skip to Content
Seaside Police looking for deadly hit and run suspect

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police said they are looking for a suspect who hit a woman at 6 p.m. Thursday who later died of her injuries.

Police say the crash occurred in the Canyon Del Rey Boulevard roadway, down the road from Walgreens. A woman was pushing a shopping cart when she was hit and later died at the hospital.

Police do not have a description of the vehicle, but the suspect left behind parts of the front portion of the vehicle during the crash.

If you see a car with front-end damage consistent with parts left at the scene, please call 899-6748.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

