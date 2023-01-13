Skip to Content
Monterey County Storm Relief fund made to help those impacted by 2023 winter storm

Community Foundation for Monterey County
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Community Foundation of Monterey created a storm relief fund where 100% of donations will go to people impacted by the 2023 winter storms in Monterey County.

Donations to the fund will be used to provide emergency assistance and relief through local nonprofits for immediate needs like food, emergency shelter, financial assistance to those evacuated, support for first responders, and recovery efforts, announced the community foundation.

“Even though we can’t yet know the extent of damage and loss from these storms, we’re confident in the generosity of the people of Monterey County and will ensure their gifts help those in need,” said Dan Baldwin, CFMC President/CEO.

Those who want to help donate can do so online here. You can also mail a check payable to “CFMC” to the Community Foundation for Monterey County, 2354 Garden Road, Monterey, CA, 93940 with “Storm Relief Fund” in the memo line or call 831.375.9712 weekdays from 8:30 to 5:00 PM.

Donations will be donated across the county.

