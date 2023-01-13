Jamaica probes fraud allegations at private investment firm

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Financial authorities in Jamaica are investigating allegations of fraud at Stocks & Securities Ltd., a private wealth management company based in the capital of Kingston. Local newspaper The Jamaica Gleaner reports that the company’s clients include Usain Bolt, one of the world’s greatest sprinters. Bolt’s manager is quoted as saying that Bolt has invested with the company for more than a decade and recently noticed discrepancies in his account. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday. Jamaica’s Financial Services Commission said Thursday that it is scrutinizing all transactions at the company, which can continue operations but with government oversight and approval.

