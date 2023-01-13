Iowans sound off on school choice in packed subcommittee hearing

By Amanda Rooker, Beau Bowman

Click here for updates on this story

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — Iowans packed the statehouse Thursday for a chance to share their thoughts on Governor Reynold’s school choice bill.

Thursday’s Senate Education Subcommittee Hearing was the first opportunity for members of the public to weigh in on the bill. Dozens spoke before the 90-minute hearing ended, with dozens more still waiting in line. Hundreds waited for the chance to speak online.

The bill did pass the subcommittee hearing. It still needs to pass through the Senate Education Committee and a full Senate vote. It would then go through the same process over again in the Iowa House.

If passed, the plan would deposit $7,598 into an education savings account each year for any K-12 student who switches from public to private school.

That money usually goes to a student’s public school district. But under Reynolds’ plan, families who switch to private schools would get that money instead to pay for expenses like tuition, tutoring, and textbooks.

“As proposed these would allow $7,500 per pupil per year to be used for private school tuition. This is $7,500 that can be used to purchase supplies, train teachers, hire school counselors, field trips, make schools safer or any number of the things that benefit all students in the district,” Amanda Atkins, an opponent of the bill, said. “Instead ESAs [Educational Savings Accounts] take that money and use it for one student’s benefit.”

Districts will receive $1,205 for each student that switches to private school. Iowa public schools would also receive new money for students in their district who already attend private schools and receive Education Savings Accounts.

Former Carlisle School Board Member Samantha Fett spoke at Thursday’s hearing in support of the bill.

“We spend 56% of our total budget on public education and somehow [the] perception is that public schools are underfunded. Based on that number, I disagree,” she said. “The governor said in her speech that other states do better with less. School choice will not defund public schools. This is a win-win for both entities.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.