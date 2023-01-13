Hong Kong DJ who broadcast for six decades dies at 98

HONG KONG (AP) — Ray Cordeiro, who interviewed music acts including the Beatles during a six-decade career on Hong Kong radio that earned him the title of the world’s longest-working disc jockey, has died at 98. The death was announced by his former employer, Radio Television Hong Kong. His program was broadcast by RTHK for 51 years until his retirement in 2021. Cordeiro was born in Hong Kong of Portuguese descent. He made his name with the broadcast of a 1964 interview with the Beatles, then the world’s biggest music act. He was recognized by the Guinness Book of Records as the world’s longest-working disc jockey.

