Greenfield Police arrest attempted murder suspect during court appearance for another crime

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Greenfield Police Department arrested someone for an attempted murder that occurred at 4:30 a.m. on the 100 block of 10th Street Tuesday.

Officers arrived Tuesday to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover, according to police.

Derick Martin Barajas mugshot courtesy of Greenfield Police

Detectives with South Monterey County Task Force arrived on the scene and took over the investigation. They identified Derick Martin Barajas of Greenfield as the primary suspect, and an arrest warrant was issued for him.

Wednesday morning Barajas appeared at Monterey County Superior Courthouse in Salinas for an unrelated crime. He was arrested and held on the warrant for attempted murder, said Greenfield Police.