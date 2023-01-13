German village clearance continues, Thunberg visits site

LUETZERATH, Germany (AP) — German police have continued the clearance of a village that is to due be demolished to accommodate the expansion of a coal mine, with activists still holed up in one building, in tree houses and a tunnel. Ahead of a demonstration to be held nearby on Saturday, Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg on Friday visited the tiny village of Luetzerath and took a look at the nearby Garzweiler open coal mine. Joined by others, she held up a placard demanding: “Keep it in the ground.” Luetzerath has become a flashpoint of debate over Germany’s climate efforts. The operation to evict climate activists holed up in the village kicked off on Wednesday morning, with some objects thrown but no major violence.

