France: Girl, 3, dead after being found in washing machine

PARIS (AP) — Paris authorities are investigating the death of a 3-year-old girl who was found in the washing machine of her family’s apartment. The Paris prosecutor’s office said an investigation was opened Friday into the cause of death after the child was discovered in northeast Paris on Thursday night. A special unit for the protection of minors is leading the probe. The prosecutor’s office did not provide further details. The daily Le Parisien newspaper reported that the girl was found alive in the washing machine by her father and another family member and died in emergency care an hour later.

