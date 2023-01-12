Virgin Orbit: Premature shutdown behind rocket launch fail

LONDON (AP) — Virgin Orbit says its first attempt to launch satellites into orbit from the U.K. failed after its rocket’s upper stage prematurely shut down. The U.S.-based company used a modified Boeing 747 plane to carry one of its rockets from Cornwall in southwestern England over the Atlantic Ocean on Monday. The plane released the rocket, which carried nine small satellites, but the rocket failed to reach orbit. In a statement Thursday, Virgin Orbit said initial data indicated that the first stage of the rocket performed as expected. But it said later in the mission, at an altitude of approximately 112 miles, “the upper stage experienced an anomaly. This anomaly prematurely ended the first burn of the upper stage.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.