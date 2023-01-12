Police: Man shot dead in Gonzales after allegedly coming back to home he burglarized

GONZALES, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE at 8:42 p.m.: Gonzales Police have released new details about a shooting that left a man dead and two men detained.

Police said at 3:03 p.m. they arrived at the 300 block of Angus Drive for reports of a man being shot. When police arrived they found an unconscious man laying on the roadway who looked like he had been shot, said police. The man was taken to the hospital but died of his injuries.

Police spoke to two men near the scene who told investigators that they had been victims of a residential burglary early Thursday morning. They added the person shot was the suspect that burglarized them earlier in the day, according to police.

The burglary suspect returned to the area of Angus Drive before 3 p.m., the suspect was confronted by the two men, a physical altercation took place and a shooting occurred, according to the two men.

The two men have been detained by police for questioning. The victim's name is not being released until the next of kin is notified.

ORIGINAL STORY

Sources with knowledge of the case have told KION that a man in his 20s has been killed on the 300 block of Angus Drive Thursday.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m., and at least one male person died per our sources. The victim is said to be in his 20s.

Investigators say this is a homicide case.

