GONZALES, Calif. (KION-TV)- A South Monterey County Task Force member has told KION that a man in his 20s has been killed on the 300 block of Angus Drive Thursday.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m., and the task force member confirmed at least one male person has died. The victim is said to be in his 20s.

Investigators say this is a homicide case.

This is a developing story.