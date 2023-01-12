Los Angeles County deputy fatally shoots assault suspect

SANTA CLARITA

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a man who assaulted the deputy at a shopping center, authorities said Thursday.

The shooting occurred late Wednesday night in the Valencia section of the city of Santa Clarita when deputies responded to a business regarding a trespassing call, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

“Upon arrival, a deputy was assaulted by the suspect and a deputy involved shooting occurred,” the statement said. It gave no description of the confrontation.

The suspect was pronounced dead at a hospital. The deputy was treated at a hospital and released. The department gave no details of the deputy’s injury.

The shooting is being investigated by the California Department of Justice with assistance from sheriff’s homicide investigators.