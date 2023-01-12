Heroes who saved man at Lover’s Point from shark attack honored by congressman Panetta

WASHINGTON D.C. (KION-TV)- Three heroes who saved a man's life this summer from a great white shark attack were honored on the floors of congress Thursday.

Paul Bandy, a police officer, Aimee Johns, a nurse, and Heath Braddock a surfer all jumped into the water to save Steve Breummer and help him swim back to shore. Congressman Jimmy Panetta ensured their heroic actions were known in the nation's capital.

"Even though there was blood on the top of the water, and a shark lurked underwater... All three heroes were undeterred, got to Steve, got him out of the water, and saved his life," said Panetta. "Steve, although not doing triathlons, is walking and swimming again. Today Mr. Speaker, I honor all of them for their determination to fight in the face of danger. For their will to act, despite it being to their detriment, and to fulfilling what it means to be a hero."