EU court: Tourists may get refunds over COVID measures

BERLIN (AP) — The European Union’s highest court says travelers whose package tours were ruined by the imposition of restrictions to combat the COVID-19 pandemic may be entitled to at least a partial refund. The European Court of Justice weighed in on Thursday after being asked for its opinion by a court in Germany. The Munich court is considering the case of two people who bought a two-week package vacation on the Spanish island of Gran Canaria starting on March 13, 2020 just as the pandemic hit Europe. They are seeking a 70% reduction in the price because of restrictions that were imposed there two days later and their early return.

