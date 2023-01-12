Derek Carr bids farewell to Raiders after nine seasons

LAS VEGAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Derek Carr's time with the Raiders is seemingly ending after being drafted by the team while they were still the Oakland Raiders in 2014.

In a social media post, the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback thanked the organization and the fans, adding that he looks forward to playing with a new team in a new city.

Raider Nation it breaks my heart I didn’t get an opportunity to say goodbye in person," Carr wrote. "We certainly have been on a roller coaster in our 9 years together. From the bottom of my heart, I am so grateful and appreciative of the years of support you gave to my family and me. It’s especially hard to say goodbye because I can honestly say that I gave you everything I had, every single day, in season, and in the off season," he continued. "It certainly wasn’t perfect, but I hope I was able to leave you with more than a few great memories as Raiders fans. Thank you to the city of Oakland for taking us in. Thank you to the city of Las Vegas for allowing us to proudly call you home. Thank you to the organization, my teammates, all my coaches, staff, and everyone that helped me these last 9 years in those 2 buildings. Thanks to all of Raider Nation that supported, encouraged, pushed, and uplifted me at different times along this journey. Raider Nation truly is special. I once said that if I’m not a Raider I would rather be at home and I meant that, but I never envisioned it ending this way," Carr wrote. That fire burning inside of me to win a championship still rages. A fire no man can extinguish; only God. So I look forward to a new city and a new team who, no matter the circumstances, will get everything I have. Winning a championship is what I’ve always wanted and what I will continue to work towards. Derek Carr

The three-time Pro Bowler's status with the team has been known since being benched for the team's final two games of the season. The Raiders will seemingly look to trade the veteran quarterback.

His $40.4 million salary over the next two seasons becomes guaranteed on Feb. 15 if he is still with the organization or agrees to trade.