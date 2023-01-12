Coast Guard returns 177 Cubans caught at sea to the island

MIAMI (AP) — The Coast Guard has returned another 177 Cuban migrants who were caught at sea to the island. A Coast Guard news release said the migrants were all intercepted off Florida’s coast earlier this month. They were repatriated Thursday by two Coast Guard cutters. Since Oct. 1, 2022 the Coast Guard has interdicted more than 4,900 Cuban migrants at sea as they attempted the risky Florida Straits crossing to the Keys island chain and elsewhere in the state. This compares with more than 6,100 Cubans intercepted during all of fiscal 2022, which ended Sept. 30.

