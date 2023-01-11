Montgomery, Brind’Amour, DeBoer, Cassidy to coach All-Stars

NEW YORK

Boston’s Jim Montgomery will coach the Atlantic Division, Carolina’s Rod Brind’Amour the Metropolitan, Dallas’ Peter DeBoer the Central and Vegas’ Bruce Cassidy the Pacific at NHL All-Star Weekend.

They were chosen because each of their teams is atop the division at the midway point of the season. The league announced the All-Star coaches Wednesday, less than a week after revealing the first 32 players picked for the Feb. 3-4 event in Sunrise, Florida.

Montgomery’s Bruins are atop the league standings at 68 points and on pace to break the record for the best regular season in NHL history. DeBoer’s Stars and Cassidy’s Golden Knights are tied for first in the Western Conference.

All three are in their first year with a new team after DeBoer was fired by Vegas and Cassidy by Boston. DeBoer coached the Pacific in the annual All-Star Weekend skills competition and 3-on-3 tournament last year in Las Vegas.

Montgomery’s last head job was with Dallas before he was fired in 2019 for unprofessional conduct, and his rehab and return with the Bruins has been one of the best stories in hockey.

Brind’Amour’s Hurricanes lead the Metropolitan Division in his fifth season in charge and are cruising toward a fifth consecutive playoff appearance.

The NHL’s hockey operations department chose one All-Star from each team. Fans are voting for the other 12, who will be announced Jan. 19.

