Monterey County officials update on anticipated flood impacts on the Monterey Peninsula

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Less than 24 hours after the Monterey County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation orders between Highway 68 and the Salinas Lagoon.

County officials will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. Thursday to update the public on the "anticipated flooding impacts between the community of Spreckels and the Monterey Peninsula."

This press conference will be held on Blanco Road at the Salinas River Crossing.

Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto said they expect flooding to overtake the Salinas River and spread across the peninsula like in 1995. She stressed the peninsula could become an island.

The flooding concerns on the roadways will likely impact the approaches to the bridges, low lying

intersections, and local surface streets. Roads near that are expected to be affected include State Route 68, River Road, Reservation Road, Blanco Road, multiple secondary roads, and potentially US 101. Residents both on the peninsula and in the Salinas area should expect to be cut off for two to three days. County of Monterey Health Department

River Road, Davis Road and potentially even Highway 1 could be put under an evacuation order beginning noon Thursday.

Based on models, State and local officials are preparing for continued flood stage thru 9 p.m. Sunday, January 15.

Officials say the bridges will weather the storm impacts and withstand flooding.

Residents should seek shelter at county evacuation shelters here.

Hotels will also offer residents a room at a discounted rate.

You can keep up with evacuations here.