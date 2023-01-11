Garbage truck backs up and kills Gonzales man

GONZALES, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP confirms that one man is dead after a garbage truck backed into him at the Johnson Canyon Sanitary Landfill Wednesday morning.

This incident happened at 10:15 a.m., and CHP said no arrests had been made and that drugs and alcohol were not factors in this incident. CHP said since this occurred on landfill property, it is being dealt as an "industrial incident" not a crash.

The man killed was said to be a 39-year-old Gonzales resident.

This is a developing story.