Skip to Content
News
By
Published 3:40 PM

Garbage truck backs up and kills Gonzales man

GONZALES, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP confirms that one man is dead after a garbage truck backed into him at the Johnson Canyon Sanitary Landfill Wednesday morning.

This incident happened at 10:15 a.m., and CHP said no arrests had been made and that drugs and alcohol were not factors in this incident. CHP said since this occurred on landfill property, it is being dealt as an "industrial incident" not a crash.

The man killed was said to be a 39-year-old Gonzales resident.

This is a developing story.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content