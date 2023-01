NEW YORK (AP) — Flights are being delayed at multiple locations across the United States after a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration. The agency said in a tweet Wednesday at it was working on restoring its Notice to Air Missions System. The agency said that it would provide frequent updates as it made progress.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.