Cyprus to require COVID-19 tests for all arrivals from China

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The government of Cyprus said Wednesday it will require all passengers arriving from China to produce evidence of a negative coronavirus test as the Asian country grapples with a nationwide COVID-19 outbreak. The Health Ministry said it was heeding the advice of the European Union’s executive arm in requiring passengers to submit results from a PCR test taken 48 hours before their departure date. The ministry also recommended the use of a protective face mask on all flights to and from Cyprus as well as any areas where people gather in large numbers. The Cypriot government said the measures would take effect beginning March 15.

