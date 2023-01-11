Brazil ‘mega-protest’ fizzles amid authorities’ concern

BRASILIA, Brasil (AP) — Skittish Brazilian authorities spared no effort to boost security in the face of a social media flyer promoting a “mega-protest to retake power” in two dozen cities. Whether because of the preventative measures adopted or not, the supposed uprising was a dud. Less than 10 protesters showed along Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana beach; there were more journalists in attendance, as well as 29 police vehicles. Next to Brasilia’s esplanade of ministries, authorities designated an for protest and surrounded it with police and national guard troops. Just one couple showed, dressed in the same Brazil soccer jerseys rioters wore four days earlier.

By CARLA BRIDI and NATÁLIA SCARABOTTO Associated Press

