WHO Europe: no immediate COVID-19 threat from China

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The director of the World Health Organization’s Europe office says the agency sees “no immediate threat” for the European region from a COVID-19 outbreak in China, but more information is needed. China is battling a nationwide outbreak of the coronavirus after abruptly easing restrictions. Hans Kluge said that, based on the information WHO had received from China, there was no immediate threat, but more detailed and regular information is required from China to monitor the evolving situation. Several countries have imposed COVID-19 testing requirements on Chinese travelers, drawing the ire of Beijing.

