Student seriously injured, another student in custody following stabbing at Baltimore high school

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A student was injured and another student was taken into custody from a stabbing Tuesday afternoon at Lansdowne High School in Baltimore County.

Lansdowne High School sent a letter to parents saying the school was placed on “lockdown protocol” at 12:40 p.m. because of an assault involving two students. The lockdown was lifted at 1:15 p.m. and transitioned to fourth period.

Baltimore County police said a female student was taken to the hospital with serious injuries from a stabbing, while another female student was taken into police custody.

“All students and staff are safe,” Lansdowne High School Principal Allison Seymour said in a letter to parents.

Baltimore County Police spokesperson Joy Stewart said the school resource officer was notified of an assault at the school.

The SRO’s supervisor was also at the school during the attack.

Both took the suspect into custody and rendered aid to the victim.

School officials said there will be an increased police presence on campus throughout the day.

All afterschool activities on Tuesday have been canceled.

