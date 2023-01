HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV): There are 5,166 PG&E customers without power in Hollister on Tuesday morning.

The outage is primarily affecting Sunnyslope Road, Hillcrest Road and areas around Highway 25. The outage was reported at 11:14 a.m. PG&E officials say that the outage was caused by the weather.

There is no estimated time on when power will be restored.