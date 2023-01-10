New Yorkers can now choose “X” gender driver’s license, other vital records

By Web staff

NEW YORK, New York (WABC) — There’s a new option for people in the state of New York who identify as non binary.

In addition to male and female, your most crucial government documents now have the option to list your gender as “X.”

The New York Department of Health made the announcement on Monday.

It allows non-binary people to amend their vital records, including birth certificates, marriage certificates, death certificates and driver’s licenses.

“Being able to select ‘X’ gender on a birth, marriage or death certificate marks another historic moment in our efforts to promote equality and respect for the LGBTQ+ community,” State Department of Health Deputy Commissioner for Health Equity and Human Rights Johanne Morne said. “Every New Yorker needs to have identifying documents that accurately reflect who they are.”

New Yorkers 17 years or older can change their gender on their birth certificate, including requests for an “X” gender designation.

For people 16 and under, a parent, or legal guardian named on the birth certificate of a minor can change the gender designation on the minor’s birth certificate, including requests for an “X” gender designation.

More Information on how to amend your records can be found on the state health department’s website.

