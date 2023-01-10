Mayor: Woman killed Saturday hit by stray bullet while in bed

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — A Shreveport woman was killed early Saturday morning by a stray bullet while in her bed.

That’s according to a statement from Mayor Tom Arceneaux’s office that also said the bullet that killed Renata Lewis was meant for another person.

“Unfortunately, Ms. Lewis died from her injuries. The city expresses its sorrow for Ms. Lewis’ death and we mourn with her family. Her death affects us all. Shreveport police are continuing to investigate the homicide,” the statement read.

That’s not the only stray bullet that found a victim this weekend. Shortly after noon, a 4-year-old child who was playing in the playground at the Cooper Road Plaza Apartments was hit as unidentified gunmen exchanged gunfire then left the scene. The child’s injuries are non-life threatening.

Both crimes are among a string of other shootings that took place over the weekend that left other people injured.

Two happened later Saturday afternoon. In one, a gunman interrupted an outdoor dice at North Dale Avenue and Alston Street by firing at the participants. Some of them and a spectator were hit by gunfire. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

In the second shooting a man fired from a car on Hollywood. There are conflicting reports about the car’s color and if there is any connection with any of the prior day’s shootings.

“While SPD conducts its investigations, we hope that any citizen with knowledge about any of these incidents will step forward with information that would lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. We also pray for the family and friends of Ms. Lewis and for the swift and complete recovery of the other victims,” Arceneaux said in his statement.

He added: “The mayor’s office will continue to monitor SPD’s investigation about these incidents, and the mayor will meet with SPD leadership to determine more assertive steps to get guns off the street. SPD seized over 1,200 illegally possessed firearms in 2022. Increasing that number in 2023 hopefully will contribute to reducing incidents like the ones on Saturday, making our city safer.

“Today also is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. Please join the mayor in thanking our law enforcement officers for their difficult and brave service,” he concluded.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.