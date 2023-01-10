King City neighborhoods feel impacts of rising creek

KING CITY, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Fields flooded, cars were submerged, and water was pushed into people’s homes in South County. Flood waters even overtook the King City golf course.

The San Lorenzo Creek rose to dangerous levels on Monday. Rudy Acosta lives on Villa Drive; he has never seen anything like this.

“Oh, this is the worst,” Acosta said. “Yeah, this is the worst I’ve seen since I’ve lived here, yeah.”

King City Public Works is working to ensure people can return to their homes. Superintendent of Public Works Anthony Storelli explains how.

“Right now, we're just making sure that the stormwater goes into the catch basin and out to the river,” Storelli said. “If it starts to fill up, we're going to pump it back up over into the river to keep the street from flooding.”

The neighborhood has also been helpful to Storelli and the workers.

“Oh man, this neighborhood has been fantastic,” Storelli said. “We've had people in the neighborhood make us cook dinner. You know, they offer their garage for warmth. When we get tired, they offer us coffee. You know, so they've been amazing. We have a great community here.”

Acosta says their hard work has been helpful.

“What I've seen, they've been doing a good job,” Acosta said. “I mean, there's a drain down there they kept an eye on all night long, to make sure that it was still flowing. So out to the creek.”

People living on Villa Drive have been allowed to return to their homes.