Gonzales River Road bridge closed due to Salinas River flooding

Update Jan. 11, 2022, at 3:53 p.m.- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they have closed the bridge west of Gonzales due to flooding from the Salinas River.

They announced that due to high water flow the Gonzales River Road bridge near River Road is now closed.

Flash Flood warning issued for south Monterey County as Salinas River floods

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The National Weather Service has announced a Flash Flood Warning for South Monterey County. This will continue until at least 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

This is on top of the area's flood warnings already in place for the area. The river is expected to start flood beginning Wednesday morning.

Monterey County added that on Tuesday, multiple private earthen berms failed in South Monterey due to flooding from the Salinas River. These berms are all on private property, not owned by the county.

The Sheriff's Office is responding to these incidents to ensure public safety.

The Salinas River flood flows continue toward the ocean at its discharge at the Salinas River Mouth. The county says water is expected to increase in velocity in areas where the river narrows and may be especially dangerous.

The county further advises residents and everyone to follow flood advisories.